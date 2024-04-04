Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $238.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $184.13 and a 12 month high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

