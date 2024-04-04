Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Sells 469 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 5.1% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,289 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,064,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $137.21 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $142.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

