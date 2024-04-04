JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.