Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Purchases 943 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2479 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

