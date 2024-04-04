Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Acquires Shares of 42,301 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,187,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $245.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.15. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $185.37 and a 52-week high of $248.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

