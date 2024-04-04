Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 63,093 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1,239.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.9% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 186,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $119.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.74.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

