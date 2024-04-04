Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

