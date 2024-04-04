Scotiabank Raises Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $32.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.