ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProMIS Neurosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year. The consensus estimate for ProMIS Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Up 10.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProMIS Neurosciences

Shares of PMN opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. ProMIS Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProMIS Neurosciences stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 265,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.10% of ProMIS Neurosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

