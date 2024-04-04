Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $83.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.31 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $207,185.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $207,185.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $273,825.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,065.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,109 shares of company stock worth $709,929. Insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.