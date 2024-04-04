Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $246.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.59 and a 200-day moving average of $224.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.