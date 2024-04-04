Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $224.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.26 and its 200-day moving average is $203.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.