Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,581,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $453,190,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MPC opened at $214.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $218.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

