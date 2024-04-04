iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

