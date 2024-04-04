Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662,071 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 192.7% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 32,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 57,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 576,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after buying an additional 157,135 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.