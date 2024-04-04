Howland Capital Management LLC Has $12.60 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,623 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,412,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,032 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,670,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 151,147 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

