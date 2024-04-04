Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $25,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,504.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,632.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,512.42. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

