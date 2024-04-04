Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 16,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $217.59 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $247.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

