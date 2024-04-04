Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 19,882 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,882 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $16,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 868.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $194,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

CEF opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $21.43.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

