ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up about 1.0% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ANSYS worth $19,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $346.74 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.56.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

