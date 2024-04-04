Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Mastercard by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.95.

Shares of MA stock opened at $477.42 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.97 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $445.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

