Howland Capital Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,488 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

