1,375,808 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Purchased by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,375,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,926,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 3.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after buying an additional 1,949,582 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6,139.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,459 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,599,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,968,000 after purchasing an additional 658,583 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.29 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0883 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

