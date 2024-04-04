DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.64. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOOO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BRP by 539.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,105,000 after acquiring an additional 471,986 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in BRP by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,543,000 after acquiring an additional 440,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,666,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in BRP by 1,031.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 361,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 329,982 shares in the last quarter.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.1545 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.55%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.