FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Disc Medicine, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Disc Medicine in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.96) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.10). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.51) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

IRON has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Disc Medicine from $104.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,402,186 shares in the company, valued at $94,857,882.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

