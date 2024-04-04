Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 34,947 Shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 243.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,484,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,012,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 73,551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,060,000.

MARB stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

