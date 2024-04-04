dogwifhat (WIF) Price Reaches $4.00 on Exchanges

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One dogwifhat token can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00005937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dogwifhat has a market cap of $3.99 billion and $560.32 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,920,173 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,920,172.89. The last known price of dogwifhat is 3.6549888 USD and is down -9.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $586,525,689.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

