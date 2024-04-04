Defender Capital LLC. Trims Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Defender Capital LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise comprises 4.0% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $309.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.21. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $325.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.73.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

