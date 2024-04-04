Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.14.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $652,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,418 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 175,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

