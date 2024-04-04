PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

PVH stock opened at $106.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.86. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

PVH declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PVH by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PVH by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.73.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

