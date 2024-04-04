Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKX opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Bank of America began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $5,737,173.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $5,737,173.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

