Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 808 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $2,406,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $200.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

