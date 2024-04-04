Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $530,000 Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,752,000 after acquiring an additional 81,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,476,000 after acquiring an additional 235,262 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,438,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $99.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $76.12 and a 52 week high of $101.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.93.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

