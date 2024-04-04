WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $81.22 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

