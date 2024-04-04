Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGT opened at $520.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $516.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

