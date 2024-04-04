Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 338.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after buying an additional 2,537,941 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $127.08 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

