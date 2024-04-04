Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 24,300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $130.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.21. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

