Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after buying an additional 217,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,014,000 after buying an additional 1,006,326 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after buying an additional 211,329 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

BWXT opened at $100.68 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

