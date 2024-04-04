DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Cut by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in DocuSign by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 163,875 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of DOCU opened at $61.00 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 168.20, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,199. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

