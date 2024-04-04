Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,254,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,007,000 after buying an additional 150,918 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,724,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,112,000 after buying an additional 289,495 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,606,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,323,000 after buying an additional 139,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 9.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 64.48%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

