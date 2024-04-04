Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 545.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after purchasing an additional 456,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,351,000 after purchasing an additional 328,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 184,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,083,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 123,730 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

FSK opened at $19.24 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

