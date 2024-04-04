Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,122 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 27,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,549,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,310 shares of company stock worth $29,405,117. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,363.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,284.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,080.21. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company has a market capitalization of $631.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

