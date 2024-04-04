iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Position Lowered by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 5.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $61,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after buying an additional 25,839,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,181 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

