Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,511 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 187.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 141.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

