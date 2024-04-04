IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.51. 2,099,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,955,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 27,212 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $277,562.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 697,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at $67,523,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

