Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 3,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 25,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Better Choice Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

