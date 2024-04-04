United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.00 and last traded at $149.73. 1,333,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,393,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after acquiring an additional 178,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

