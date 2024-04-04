ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 2.4%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 121.12 and last traded at 123.89. Approximately 2,565,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,049,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at 126.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 85.78.

ARM Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 118.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 81.10.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. ARM's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth $480,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $339,965,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $152,896,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $143,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

