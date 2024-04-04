UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Down 7.1%

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $454.27 and last traded at $454.87. 4,334,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,073,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $489.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $423.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $499.81 and its 200-day moving average is $518.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

