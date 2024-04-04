Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Down 7.6%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.64. 161,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 524,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. Analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 727,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 238,603 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Certara by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,490 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,974,000 after acquiring an additional 77,805 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

